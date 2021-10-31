PM Barzani reiterates importance of Erbil-Baghdad cooperation for combating ISIS threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday emphasized the importance of military cooperation between the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army for combating the continued threat posed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The prime minister also said the continued support of the US-led coalition is important for achieving this goal.

His remarks came after an ISIS attack killed Peshmerga in the southwestern Kirkuk town of Pirde on Saturday.

“This attack reaffirms the importance of continued coordination between the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] and the federal govt [government] with the support of the International Coalition in confronting ISIS threats, particularly to fill the security vacuum in the disputed territories,” Prime Minister Barzani said.

The prime minister also extended his condolences to the families of the killed Peshmerga.

“I share their grief,” he told them.

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also stressed the importance of military cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraq Army in a statement on Sunday.

The Kurdistan Region has long called on Iraq to cooperate with the Peshmerga and fill the “security gaps” that exist in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil, where ISIS remnants are still active.

Nouri Hama Ali, the commander of Peshmerga forces in southwest Kirkuk, said Saturday’s attack was possible because of that “lack of cooperation” between Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the disputed territories.

The Iraqi Army is also suffering casualties from similar attacks in these areas, Hama Ali told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday morning.