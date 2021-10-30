Two Peshmerga fighters killed in ISIS attack in disputed Kirkuk province: CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region General Directorate of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Saturday that ISIS militants killed two Peshmerga fighters in the disputed Kirkuk province's Pirde area.



The CTD said in a statement on Facebook that members of the terrorist organization attacked the 2nd division of the 10th Brigade of the Peshmerga Ministry in the Zurgazraw area, Pirde district, Kirkuk province.

“Unfortunately, two Peshmerga were martyred in the attack,” the CTD added.



Peshmerga Commander Hama Regir confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that members of the force were also injured in the attack.



The bodies of the two Peshmerga were transported to the town of Qushtapa, 30 km south of Erbil city.



After the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in October 2017 pushed the Peshmerga out of contested areas, including the oil-rich Kirkuk province.



Since then, the areas have suffered from a lack of unified military strategy across large tracts of land ranging from Khanaqin in central Diyala province to Kirkuk and northward to multiple areas surrounding Mosul.

The countryside of Kirkuk has especially suffered from insurgent attacks.



The Kurdistan Region’s authorities along with the anti-ISIS coalition regularly call for Iraqi-Kurdish coordination in the disputed areas, but so far, these calls have not had any tangible effects on the ground.



Currently, the Ministry of Peshmerga, the Iraqi Army, and the Coalition are discussing plans to form and deploy two joint brigades tasked with securing disputed territories.

