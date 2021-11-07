UN Mission for Iraq ‘strongly condemns’ assassination attempt against PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) issued a strong condemnation against the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in a statement on Sunday.

The organization condemned the attempt in the “strongest terms” and expressed “its relief that the Prime Minister was not hurt in the drone attack on his residence in Baghdad.”

“Terrorism, violence and unlawful acts must not be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability and derail its democratic process,” the statement, shared on UNAMI's official Twitter page, added.

UNAMI strongly condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/5rxOqrAh15 — UNAMI (@UNIraq) November 7, 2021

It also declared that UNAMI “joins the Prime Minister in calling for calm and urging restrain.”

“Moreover, UNAMI strongly encourages all sides to take responsibility for de-escalation and to engage in dialogue to ease political tensions, upholding the national interest of Iraq,” the statement added.

“The United Nations stands by all Iraqis who long for peace and stability; they deserve nothing less,” it concluded.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the prime minister survived an attack on his residence by explosive-laden drones. While he was unharmed, six members of his residence’s security staff were reportedly injured.

Shortly after that attempt on his life, the prime minister urged for calm.

“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restrain from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” he tweeted.