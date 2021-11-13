Economy

Erbil preferred city for citizens of 15 countries for work, investment, safety

"I got a job here and applied for a three-year residency permit," said Nisan Issam, a Syrian national, adding that she feels safe in Erbil.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Residency Directorate in Erbil. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In just two years, about 100,000 foreign nationals have applied to take up residence in Erbil with the aim of living, working, or investing in the Kurdistan Region.

In addition to the regional states, people from Africa and Arab countries, as well as Europe, have applied to become residents, according to the Erbil Residency Directorate.

Notably, Syrian citizens, especially from Damascus, are coming to the Kurdistan Region to work. Nisan Issam, who applied with her husband to take up residence in Erbil, after receiving a job offer.

"I got a job here and applied for a three-year residency permit," Issam said, adding that she feels safe in Erbil.

Nisan Issam talking to Kurdistan 24. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

The Erbil Residency Directorate organizes all procedures related to foreign nationals wishing to reside in the Kurdistan Region, either to work or to engage in investment projects.

The head of the body, Brigadier General Kamel Mohammed, told Kurdistan 24 that citizens of 15 countries are constantly applying for residency.

The director of Erbil Residency speaking to Kurdistan 24 correspondent Renas Ali. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

"Some of them come to Kurdistan for tourism," he noted, while, he added, others arrive seeking work because of difficulty finding jobs in their home countries.

According to Erbil Residency Directorate statistics, 100,000 foreigners have applied for residence in the Kurdistan Region capital over the past two years.

The directorate rejected some permits, per Kurdistan Region laws that prioritize job opportunities for people from the Kurdistan Region.

Statistics also indicate that some applicants run their own companies, while others include investors.

Furthermore, Iraqi citizens from the center and the south, who frequently visit the Kurdistan Region, apply to become Erbil residents.

Additional reporting by Renas Ali

