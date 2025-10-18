President Barzani Attends Major Interfaith Gathering, Calls for Unity and Mutual Respect in Kurdistan

“Religious scholars have a great responsibility in strengthening people’s sense of belonging and love for their homeland,” said President Masoud Barzani.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Under the theme “Kurdistan, the Land of Coexistence,” a major interfaith gathering was held on Saturday, with the participation of religious scholars of Islam and representatives of other faith communities across the Kurdistan Region, in the presence of President Masoud Barzani.

During his remarks, President Barzani warmly welcomed all attendees, emphasizing that the tradition of coexistence and mutual respect among people of different faiths and backgrounds has deep roots in Kurdish history and culture.

“The culture of coexistence is an inheritance from our ancestors,” President Barzani said. “We are all human beings and servants of God. Seeing all of you together is the most beautiful reflection of harmony and diversity in the world. This culture has long served both Kurdistan and its history.”

The Kurdish leader warned against division and discrimination, stressing that terrorism has never distinguished between religions and that maintaining unity is essential for the region’s future.

“We must not allow differences to divide us,” he said. “Throughout history, various powers have sought to weaken this region by sowing division — but only through unity can we confront every threat and safeguard the interests and future of Kurdistan.”

President Barzani also warned that Kurdistan’s authentic cultural identity faces constant threats from those who seek to undermine Kurdish traditions and values, emphasizing that solidarity among the people of Kurdistan remains the strongest defense.

Speaking on domestic developments, Barzani expressed hope that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would be formed before the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, noting that serious efforts are already underway to achieve that goal.

He also encouraged religious scholars to play a more active role in promoting patriotism, social harmony, and youth awareness, especially in combating destructive behaviors and narcotics.

“Every step taken toward awareness, morality, and unity serves the same divine purpose,” he said. “Religious scholars have a great responsibility in strengthening people’s sense of belonging and love for their homeland.”

Barzani further stressed the importance of free and responsible voting, saying that everyone has the right to vote, but they should consider those who have genuinely served Kurdistan and its people.

“Kurdistan aims to stand with all who understand and respect the rights of its people,” he said.

In closing, President Barzani expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kurdistan for their steadfastness and resilience.

“I sincerely thank the people of Kurdistan for their patience and courage in the face of suffering,” he said. “Despite all challenges, we have participated in the elections for the sake of Kurdistan’s future.”

During the event, Dr. Peshtewan Sadiq, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, also delivered a speech, welcoming President Barzani and highlighting that the fundamental message of all religions is peace, unity, and coexistence, adding that faith has always been a source of compassion and social harmony in Kurdistan.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts that promote dialogue, tolerance, and interfaith understanding across the Kurdistan Region.

In a ceremony that powerfully celebrated the Kurdistan Region's deep-rooted culture of religious diversity and coexistence, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on October 12, inaugurated the magnificent new Umm al-Nour (Mother of Light) Cathedral in Ankawa, Erbil, describing the grand new house of worship as a "gift from the Kurdistan Regional Government" to the thousands of Christians who sought refuge in the region after being uprooted by the brutality of ISIS.

The Prime Minister's speech at the consecration ceremony was a powerful reaffirmation of the KRG's unwavering commitment to protecting and nurturing all of its religious components, framing the new cathedral not just as a place of worship, but as a future "center for the further development of brotherhood and friendship among religions and for fostering the culture of coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

"The blessed Mary has a very special status not only in the Christian faith but also in Islam, and in the Holy Quran, her name is mentioned with great respect in dozens of verses," the Prime Minister noted.

"In Kurdish society, too, many of our women are given that name."

This shared reverence, he argued, is a foundation upon which a deeper and more lasting brotherhood can be built.