Kurdish leaders condole family of men killed in ISIS attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Late Thursday, Bayan Osman learned that three of her sons had been killed by ISIS terrorists where her family resides, in Khidrjija village, located in the disputed Makhmour district of Iraq.

The three men were defending Ms. Osman's home and were killed as members of the terrorist organization surrounded the area, and fierce fighting broke out. The clashes went on as the Peshmerga deployed to respond to the attack.

Ten Kurdish fighters were killed in an ambush when responding to the assault.

"I am willing to sacrifice my other three sons for Kurdistan," said Ms. Osman.

In a statement offering his condolences, President Masoud Barzani strongly praised Ms. Osman for her and her family's courage.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani personally visited the family and conveyed his "deepest sympathies to the mother in particular," he said in a social media post.