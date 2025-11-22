Dawa Party Nominates Nouri al-Maliki for Iraq's Prime Minister Position

The Islamic Dawa Party unanimously nominated Nouri al-Maliki for Prime Minister on Saturday, according to a statement obtained by Al Rabiaa.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Islamic Dawa Party has officially announced the nomination of its Secretary-General, Nouri al-Maliki, for the position of Prime Minister of Iraq, marking a major political development confirmed via a unanimous decision by the party leadership this Saturday.

In a statement issued today, November 22, 2025, and obtained by Al Rabiaa media, the party detailed the proceedings of its internal governing body regarding the leadership selection. The document revealed that the Shura Council of the Islamic Dawa Party had convened and decided by "unanimous vote" to field Maliki as their singular choice for the "Presidency of the Council of Ministers."

The nomination formally positions the party’s Secretary-General as the official contender for the country's top executive role.

As the situation develops, further updates regarding the implications of this unanimous nomination are expected.