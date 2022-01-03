PYD-affiliated armed group behind attack against Kurdish party office in Dirbesiye: KNC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish National Council (KNC) blamed a group allegedly affiliated with the Democratic Union Party (PYD) for attacking the office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (PDK-S), a KNC-affiliated party, in the town of al-Darbasiyah (Dirbêsiyê‎).

The KNC blamed “armed groups” affiliated with the PYD for attacking the PDK-S office on Dec 31, in a statement on Sunday.

The assailants fired at the PDK-S office and broke its doors and windows.

The KNC also said that its supporters and families of the Roj Peshmerga continue to be subjected to abduction, arrests, and threats by “these groups.”

The Roj Peshmerga (also known as Rojava Peshmerga) is the official armed wing of the KNC. The People’s Protection Units (YPG), on the other hand, is affiliated with the PYD.

The KNC said that the Revolutionary Youth Movement, a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) affiliated group, continues to intimidate, kidnap and recruit children. It blamed the group for causing the recent closure of the Semalka border.

The Council called on the US and human rights organizations to stop these human rights violations and attacks on its offices.

On Dec 17, an armed group torched the KNC office in al-Darbasiyah.

Moreover, on Dec 5, the KNC blamed a group allegedly affiliated with the PYD for attacking the office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Hasakah city two days earlier.

The KNC previously held several months of talks with parties affiliated with the PYD with US support.

However, the talks have been suspended since the US Presidential elections in November 2020. They have not resumed yet amidst growing tensions between Kurdish parties in Syrian Kurdistan and the neighboring Kurdistan Region of Iraq.