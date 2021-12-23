Duhok governor blames PKK for border closure with Rojava

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The top official in the Kurdistan Region's Dohuk province on Thursday blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for the closure of the Fishkhabour-Semalka border gate between the Kurdistan Region and Syria’s Kurdish region (Rojava).

“Nowhere in the world, a group of people can attack the other side of the border in front of security forces,” Duhok governor Ali Tatar said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, a PKK force and PKK flags and slogans attacked the border gate with sticks and stones."

He blamed the “PKK force” for injuring police officers and damaging cars.

“The border has been closed, it is clear who caused the closure,” he said.

Tatar also blamed the PKK for attacking people on Kurdistan flag day in northern Syria.

“This flag does not belong to the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party) and the Kurdistan Region, but to all Kurds and Kurdistan,” he said.

On Dec. 17, protesters torched the Kurdish National Council (KNC) office in the Syrian Kurdish town of al-Darbasiyah (Dirbêsiyê‎), where KNC members were holding Kurdistan Flag Day celebrations.

KNC members were injured in the attack.

“This flag was approved by all Kurdish organizations at the time it was created,” Tatar said. “This flag has been raised in all revolutions and in the Republic of Kurdistan in Mahabad.”

According to a press release by ECHO, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) closed the Faysh Khabur-Semalka border crossing until further notice following tensions there.

It said there were "clashes between the Revolutionary Youth Union, the youth wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) security forces on 15 December."

"More than 100 PKK members attacked our border office at Faysh Khabur border crossing point with Syria," border office director Shawkat Barbuhari announced at the time.

As a result, a number of Kurdistan Region border guards were severely injured.