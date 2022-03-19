Nashville declares March official Kurdish Heritage Month

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced on Friday that March has officially been proclaimed Kurdish Heritage Month.

"Proud to officially proclaim March as Kurdish Heritage Month. Nashville is the proud home of the nation's largest Kurdish population," Cooper tweeted Friday.

Nashville, Tennessee, has been home to North America's largest Kurdish constituency since the mid-1970s, boasting 18,000 Kurdish residents. The large Kurdish population earned it the nickname "Little Kurdistan".

Kurds in March commemorate several events, including the liberation of Sulaimani, Erbil, and Duhok from the Baath regime, the Qamishlo uprising, the birth and death of Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani, the chemical attack on Halabja, and the Kurdish New Year, Newroz, which marks the beginning of Spring.

March has officially been declared Kurdish Heritage Month by Nashville’s mayor, @johncooper4nashville

"The recognition and acknowledgment of Kurds goes beyond a proclamation. It shows local leaders that our community is part of what makes our city successful," the Kurdish organization for Kurdish Professionals tweeted.

"KP's mission will always focus on education and careers but providing community support is the basis of the work that we continue to do," it added. "Thank you all for continuing to trust us to do what's right for our community members."

Wan Rashid, executive director of Effendi Foundation, echoed this sentiment.

"We've been here since the late '80s early '90s and we think it's really time for Kurds to be recognized as being a body of people who help the economy, grow the culture, and grow the community here," he told NewsChannel 5 Nashville.