Security

Ministry of Peshmerga delegation visits Baghdad

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Peshmerga delegation on Monday visited the US Embassy in Baghdad (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga).
A Peshmerga delegation on Monday visited the US Embassy in Baghdad (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga).
Kurdistan Ministry of Peshmerga Iraqi Army US-led Coalition Peshmerga - Iraqi army joint brigades Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) delegation visited Baghdad and had a special meeting at the US Embassy in Iraq on Monday.

The MOP delegation consisted of the deputy chief of staff for the administration and logistics, Major-General Hoshmand Haider, senior MOP advisor Major-General Bakhtiar Muhammad, and the MOP's director of coordination and relations Brigadier General Muhammad Saeed, the ministry said in a Facebook post

During the meeting, which the Iraqi Ministry of Defense attended, the MOP delegation discussed the Peshmerga's requirements.

"At the same meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defense signed a joint understanding related to arming and preparing the Peshmerga forces as a peshmerga share from the US assistance to the war against ISIS," the MOP said.

Later, a ceremony was held by the US Embassy in Baghdad for the Kurdish New Year (Newroz). Iraqi Defense Minister Jumaa Anad and General Phillips, senior adviser to the Coalition Forces in Iraq, attended. 

The US-led coalition has supported the efforts of Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fight ISIS.

In November, the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga markedly increased cooperation against ISIS after the group launched a series of nighttime attacks that killed over 20 of the Kurdish forces and civilians. 

Read More: Peshmerga forces continue operations against ISIS: MOP

Peshmerga forces recently carried out a series of clearance operations against ISIS in the Garmiyan region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive