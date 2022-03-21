Ministry of Peshmerga delegation visits Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) delegation visited Baghdad and had a special meeting at the US Embassy in Iraq on Monday.

The MOP delegation consisted of the deputy chief of staff for the administration and logistics, Major-General Hoshmand Haider, senior MOP advisor Major-General Bakhtiar Muhammad, and the MOP's director of coordination and relations Brigadier General Muhammad Saeed, the ministry said in a Facebook post.

During the meeting, which the Iraqi Ministry of Defense attended, the MOP delegation discussed the Peshmerga's requirements.

"At the same meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defense signed a joint understanding related to arming and preparing the Peshmerga forces as a peshmerga share from the US assistance to the war against ISIS," the MOP said.

Later, a ceremony was held by the US Embassy in Baghdad for the Kurdish New Year (Newroz). Iraqi Defense Minister Jumaa Anad and General Phillips, senior adviser to the Coalition Forces in Iraq, attended.

The US-led coalition has supported the efforts of Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fight ISIS.

In November, the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga markedly increased cooperation against ISIS after the group launched a series of nighttime attacks that killed over 20 of the Kurdish forces and civilians.

Peshmerga forces recently carried out a series of clearance operations against ISIS in the Garmiyan region.