PM Barzani discusses jobs and digital transformation with UAE Minister Of Cabinet Affairs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arabia Emirates (UAE), and discussed topics of mutual interest.

“I spoke in length with Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi on our digital transformation agenda, jobs for our youth, and support for startups,” Barzani tweeted on Saturday. “We’ve agreed to collaborate — to exchange experiences and learn from Dubai’s enormous progress in the delivery of public services and citizen satisfaction.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the UAE on Friday on an official visit, where he will attend the Global Energy Forum and the World Government Summit held on Mar. 28-29 in Dubai.

This meeting with Al Gergawi was part of the prime minister’s official visit to the UAE that started on Friday. He started his visit by meeting with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, on Saturday.