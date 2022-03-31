2 Dutch Kurds shot dead in the Netherlands

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Dutch Kurds from Dersim, Turkey, were shot dead in the city of Zwolle in the Netherlands on Wednesday evening.

The two Kurds were shot dead by an armed man who entered the McDonalds restaurant where they were with their family.

"Two people were killed in the shooting earlier this evening. The area surrounding the McDonald's in Zwolle-Noord has been closed as a crime scene for investigation," the Dutch police tweeted on Thursday.

"One of the victims had already died (after the attack)," Dutch police said on its website. "Attempts were made to resuscitate the other victim, but help was to no avail. The man died on the spot."

The Dutch website Crimesite reported that brothers Ali and Hüseyin T. (Torunlar), whose family was originally from Kurdish-majority Dersim in southeast Turkey (northern Kurdistan), were killed in the incident.

Ali Torunlar had operated several restaurants in the Netherlands.