Coalition and SDF carry out military exercise near Deir al-Zor's Conoco gas field

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) carried out joint live-fire military exercises in the vicinity of the Conoco gas plant in Deir al-Zor province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

The exercises came a mere week after the two forces carried out exercises in the Ma'aizela area of Deir al-Zor on Apr. 11 using artillery and live ammunition.

Moreover, on Friday, SOHR reported that the coalition fortified its base in the Conoco gas field with additional concrete walls.

The fortification comes after four US soldiers were injured in Deir al-Zor's Green Village base by "deliberate placement of explosive charges" on Apr. 7.

The official Twitter account of the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) on Mar. 28 also said the SDF and the US-led coalition conducted a live-fire exercise with an AC-130 gunship,

The Twitter account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US-led coalition, declared on Saturday that it would "continue working with our SDF partners to keep pressure on Daesh (ISIS) terrorists & defeat those who want to sow death & destruction to keep NE Syria safe & secure."