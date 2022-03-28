Security

Coalition and SDF carry out live-fire exercise with AC-130 gunship

“Exercises like these establish aerial dominance and enhance readiness that enables our #SDF partners.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The coalition and the SDF conducted a live-fire exercise with an AC-130 Gunship (Photo: SOJTF LEVANT/Twitter video screenshot)
Syria US-led Coalition SDF AC-130 Al-Omar Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition against ISIS and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) conducted a live-fire exercise with an AC-130 gunship, the official Twitter account of the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Monday.

“Exercises like these establish aerial dominance and enhance readiness that enables our #SDF partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS),” the SOJTF LEVANT said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that several explosions near the Al-Omar oilfield base of the International Coalition east of Deir al-Zor were the result of the “live-fire exercises conducted by International Coalition Forces, accompanied by Syrian Democratic Forces, amid flights by fighter jets over the region.”

“Integrating and unifying our efforts with our #SDF partners is critical to our collective success in the anti-Daesh mission (ISIS),” the official account of the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) tweeted.

“We are determined to continue working together to build secure, peaceful and prosperous NE (Northeast) Syria.” 

The United States-led coalition earlier also stressed on social media its continued support of the Peshmerga and the SDF in their fight against ISIS.

