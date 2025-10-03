SDF Says Two Fighters Wounded in Armed Assault North of Raqqa

According to an SDF statement shared on the social media platform X, the assault left two of their fighters wounded. The injured personnel are receiving medical treatment.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Friday that one of their military vehicles came under attack by an unidentified armed group near the village of al-Mu’ayzilah, north of Raqqa.

According to an SDF statement shared on the social media platform X, the assault left two of their fighters wounded. The injured personnel are receiving medical treatment.

In response, SDF units launched a security sweep in the area to track down the perpetrators. “Security operations are ongoing to pursue terrorist cells attempting to destabilize the region,” the statement said.

The SDF stressed that such incidents will not deter their mission, vowing to continue efforts to protect civilians and maintain stability across North and East Syria (Western Kurdistan).

On Sept. 26, the SDF announced that five of its fighters were killed and another was wounded while repelling an attack by ISIS militants in the town of al-Bahra al-Wusta, east of Deir ez-Zur city.

Although the Islamic State group was declared territorially defeated in 2019 following a U.S.-backed SDF offensive in eastern Syria, the group has remained active through sleeper cells and insurgent-style attacks. Deir ez-Zur province, particularly the towns along the Euphrates River, has continued to see sporadic violence, with ISIS targeting both SDF forces and local communities.

The SDF, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, has been conducting regular security operations in the region to dismantle ISIS hideouts and prevent a resurgence. However, the group’s persistent attacks highlight the ongoing security challenges in northeastern Syria (Western Kurdistan), where instability and local grievances provide fertile ground for extremist networks to operate.