Barzani and Al-Siyada leaders express desire to end political deadlock and form government.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani discussed the challenges of forming an Iraqi government with a delegation from the Sunni Al-Siyada coalition on Tuesday.

President Barzani received Mohammed al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker, Khamis Khanjar, the head of the Al-Siyada Coalition, and the Sunni parliament member Ahmed al-Jibouri in his office in Erbil.

Barzani and the visiting delegation discussed the political situation in Iraq and the obstacles that impede the Iraqi political process.

Barzani and the Sunni leaders expressed their desire to end the political deadlock and form an Iraqi government.

Barzani and the Al-Siyada bloc are allied with Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sadrist Movement in the “Saving the Homeland” coalition. The alliance together controls around 180 of the parliament’s total seats.