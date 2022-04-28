Security

7 killed by ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor

The attack killed seven people and injured four. 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Tribal leader Nuri al-Hamish survived Wednesday's ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor (Photo: Ronahi.net)
Tribal leader Nuri al-Hamish survived Wednesday's ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor (Photo: Ronahi.net)
Syria Internal Security Forces Asayish Al-Hol Camp ISIS Deir al-Zor Abu Omar al-Muhajir Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi Deir al-Zor Civil Council Nuri al-Hamish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seven people were killed and four injured in an ISIS attack in Syria's Abu Khashab in the Deir al-Zor countryside, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted the house of tribal leader and former chief of the relations office of the Deir al-Zor Civil Council (DCC) Nuri al-Hamish, saying it was part of their 'Battle of Revenge for the Two Sheikhs' campaign launched in April.

Although ISIS claimed he was killed, sources say he was only injured. 

On Apr. 17, ISIS spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajir claimed the group would avenge the killing of the previous ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who was killed in February alongside his spokesperson Abu Hamza al-Qurashi.

Since then, ISIS has carried out several attacks in northeast Syria and Iraq, targeting partners of the US-led coalition, such as the Iraqi Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

For instance, on Apr. 23, SOHR reported two Internal Security Forces (Asayish) members were killed in Deir al-Zor.

"Since the 17th, ISIS has launched at least 20 attacks - as many as in the last 2 months combined - mostly in Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor), but also in Raqqa, Manbij, & Jazeera," the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted. 

"These attacks have killed 13 armed forces & 10 civilians. Another 5 people were killed in al-Hol camp."

The Iraqi Army recently launched the second phase of Operation Solid Will against ISIS. 

Read More: Iraqi PM briefed by military on latest operation against ISIS

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive