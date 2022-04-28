7 killed by ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seven people were killed and four injured in an ISIS attack in Syria's Abu Khashab in the Deir al-Zor countryside, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted the house of tribal leader and former chief of the relations office of the Deir al-Zor Civil Council (DCC) Nuri al-Hamish, saying it was part of their 'Battle of Revenge for the Two Sheikhs' campaign launched in April.

#ISIS Committed Massacre!



ISIS killed 7 people from the Nuri al-Hamish family and injured 4 people in the Fneijin village of Abu Khashab district of Deir ez-Zor yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/iAPc2c8j3O — Rojava Media Center - RMC (@Rojava_Media) April 28, 2022

Although ISIS claimed he was killed, sources say he was only injured.

On Apr. 17, ISIS spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajir claimed the group would avenge the killing of the previous ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who was killed in February alongside his spokesperson Abu Hamza al-Qurashi.

Since then, ISIS has carried out several attacks in northeast Syria and Iraq, targeting partners of the US-led coalition, such as the Iraqi Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

For instance, on Apr. 23, SOHR reported two Internal Security Forces (Asayish) members were killed in Deir al-Zor.

"Since the 17th, ISIS has launched at least 20 attacks - as many as in the last 2 months combined - mostly in Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor), but also in Raqqa, Manbij, & Jazeera," the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted.

"These attacks have killed 13 armed forces & 10 civilians. Another 5 people were killed in al-Hol camp."

The Iraqi Army recently launched the second phase of Operation Solid Will against ISIS.

