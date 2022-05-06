Deputy head of Badr Organization killed in a car accident

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Abdul-Karim Younis Aylan, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, was killed in a car accident in the southern Iraqi province of Maysan on Friday.

Aylan and all his fellow passengers were killed when their car rolled over.

Hadi Al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Islamic party, expressed his sorrow, describing his late deputy as a “stature of Jihad,” according to a statement reported by Iraqi News Agency.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi also expressed his condolences in a tweet on Friday.

Known as Abu Maryam Al-Ansari, Aylan held numerous political and government positions throughout the years. He was also a drafter of the 2005 Iraqi constitution.

He joined the Badr Organization established in the early 1980s and fought on Iran’s side during the bloody eight-year Iran-Iraq War.