Kurdistan PM Barzani Lays Foundation Stone for ‘Rerawy Zhiyan’ Project in Erbil

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the “Rerawy Zhiyan” (Life Path) project in Erbil, marking the beginning of one of the capital’s most significant urban development initiatives. The project, envisioned as a revitalized green corridor encircling parts of the city, will feature landscaped parks, clean water channels, walking paths, and recreational facilities designed to enhance quality of life, promote tourism, and protect the environment.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his optimism about the project’s impact on Erbil’s development, saying he was “honored and delighted” to be part of laying the foundation stone for what he described as a transformative public work.

“This project will have a multi-dimensional impact on Erbil’s growth and progress, particularly in the tourism sector,” he stated.

The Prime Minister reflected on the poor environmental conditions of the area in recent years, noting that it had once served as a flood channel but had turned into a dumping site for polluted water and waste.

“We decided to implement this important project to fundamentally transform the lives of residents in this neighborhood and across Erbil, turning the area into one of the city’s most attractive and vibrant destinations,” Barzani said.

In its first phase, the Rerawy Zhiyan project will include clean water channels, green parks, shops, cafes, and recreational spaces — creating what the Prime Minister called “a welcoming and lively urban destination” that will also generate new job opportunities, particularly for young people.

Barzani emphasized that balanced urban development across all districts of the Kurdistan Region remains a key government priority.

“Our goal has always been to ensure harmony in city planning so that no neighborhood or district is neglected,” he said, adding that the KRG has applied this policy across all provinces to minimize disparities and ensure equitable access to public services.

The Prime Minister praised Erbil’s progress, calling it “one of Iraq’s most advanced and modern cities.” He noted that, alongside the Green Belt project, Rerawy Zhiyan represents a new phase in the city’s transformation toward sustainability and global tourism competitiveness.

“With its rich history and forward-looking vision, Erbil is becoming one of the most prominent tourist cities in the world,” he added.

Barzani described the initiative as part of a broader “development revolution” underway across the Kurdistan Region — one aimed at comprehensive progress through improved public services, increased job creation, and greater investment opportunities in various sectors.

He congratulated the people of Erbil, particularly residents of the surrounding areas, noting that “in a short time, this project will bring visible changes in their daily lives and improve environmental and public health conditions.”

He further expressed gratitude for the growing public trust in the government, highlighting strong cooperation between the public and private sectors.

“The confidence our citizens have placed in us motivates us to work harder and serve them better,” Barzani said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism for its efforts in developing the project’s plans, as well as private sector partners who supported the initiative. In closing, he appealed to all citizens to assist the government in protecting the environment:

“The government can build projects, but environmental protection is everyone’s duty. Together, we can make our Kurdistan more beautiful and prosperous,” Barzani said.

“May you all remain healthy and strong, and may our Kurdistan continue to flourish,” he concluded.

The Rerawy Zhiyan is expected to serve as a key recreational and cultural hub, fostering community engagement and providing a scenic route that balances modern urban design with environmental stewardship.

The “Rerawy Zhiyan” initiative reflects Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s broader strategy to transform Erbil into a greener, more livable, and sustainable urban center.

Under his administration, the KRG has prioritized environmental rehabilitation, modern infrastructure, and improved public services as part of its 2030 Vision for Sustainable Development, particularly in the tourism sector, intending to have 20 million annual foreign visitors by 2030.

The project aligns with earlier efforts to expand green spaces, manage urban growth, and introduce eco-friendly public facilities across the region.

By investing in projects that blend natural beauty with urban functionality, the KRG aims not only to enhance the daily lives of citizens but also to strengthen Erbil’s identity as a modern, environmentally conscious capital at the heart of the Kurdistan Region.