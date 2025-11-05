KRG Investment Board: KRG Launched 733 Investment and Tourism Projects Under Ninth Cabinet

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, said the project aligns with the ninth cabinet’s broader vision to enhance economic infrastructure and expand the tourism sector as a key driver of sustainable development.

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the “Pathway of Life” project in the capital Erbil, a major strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the region’s tourism infrastructure and transforming the city’s urban landscape.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, said the project aligns with the ninth cabinet’s broader vision to enhance economic infrastructure and expand the tourism sector as a key driver of sustainable development.

According to Shukri, 733 new investment and tourism projects have been launched under the current cabinet, many of them in partnership with the private sector. “Private enterprises are key partners of the government in our economic strategy,” he noted, emphasizing that their collaboration has enabled large-scale development while simultaneously supporting other sectors of the economy.

Shukri highlighted two major strategic initiatives currently underway: the Erbil Green Belt Project and the newly launched Pathway of Life. The Green Belt aims to increase green space around the capital, providing cleaner air and creating thousands of new job opportunities. Meanwhile, the Pathway of Life is set to become one of Erbil’s most prominent commercial and tourism attractions.

He also revealed that the comprehensive tourism master plan for the Dukan district has been completed at a cost of more than $2 billion. While implementation has been delayed due to technical issues, the project is expected to bring significant long-term changes to the region once underway.

Pathway of Life Project Features:

Total area: 101,600 square meters

Water features: Three lakes and two circular water channels flowing around Erbil

Path size: 15 to 25 meters wide, at a depth of five meters

Design: Developed by local engineers in cooperation with Italian consultants

Route: Extends from the Shaways and Sebardan neighborhoods to the main Kirkuk road, continuing toward Makhmur road.

More than 25 kilometers of commercial and tourism facilities will line both sides of the pathway, expected to significantly enhance recreation, urban beauty, and economic activity in the city.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, has continued to emphasize tourism and investment as strategic pillars of the Kurdistan Region’s economic diversification efforts.

The Pathway of Life is expected to become a defining landmark in Erbil and a central component of the KRG’s long-term development strategy.