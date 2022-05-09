Kurdistan Region education officials discuss curriculum development at ICET 2022

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Education officials and academics in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil are discussing curriculum development at the International Conference on Education & Teaching in K-12 Schools (ICET) that began on Sunday.

It’s the second such ICET event this year and brings together local and international education experts and officials to the Kurdish capital. Its central theme is ‘Empowering Schools in Preparing Students with Real Life Skills’.

Education officials from Erbil and Baghdad are attending the two-day event to discuss schooling, curriculum, and professional development. In total, 5,000 people from more than 60 countries are participating.

Private and public universities and schools across the Kurdistan Region are also participating. The event is organized by Stirling Schools, Cambridge University Press, City & Guilds, GEMS Education, and UK Teachers Academy.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Education has submitted a draft bill to the Kurdistan Parliament to initiate reforms in the sector, including promoting critical thinking and the necessary skills that the current market requires from workers.

In his recent visit to the United Kingdom, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the country’s Secretary of Education to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in the sector.

The UK Consul General to Erbil also took part in the ICET event in Erbil, which will conclude on Monday.

Additional reporting by Hoshamnd Sadiq