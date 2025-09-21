‘Future of Our Nation is Bright’: PM Barzani Praises Teachers, Vows Continued Development as New School Year Begins

PM Masrour Barzani began the new school year, praising teachers for their patriotism amid hardships and vowing continued support. He celebrated Zakho's progress on its anniversary and highlighted the KRG's major educational reforms, including the "E-Parwarda" (E-Learning) digital system.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – With an unequivocal declaration of faith in the next generation and profound gratitude for the nation's educators, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday rang the bell to officially commence the new 2025-2026 academic year, vowing that his government would continue its unwavering support for the educational process and broader development despite all obstacles.

Speaking at the Demdem School in the Zakho Independent Administration, the Prime Minister delivered a powerful address that praised the patriotism and perseverance of teachers who continued their duties amid hardships, celebrated the visible progress in Zakho, and outlined a vision for an educational system rooted in patriotism, environmental stewardship, and mutual respect.

"We have a firm and unwavering belief that these children will become leaders and will, God willing, guide our country to better stages," Prime Minister Barzani stated as he congratulated students, teachers, and parents across the Kurdistan Region on the start of the new academic year. His speech was a heartfelt tribute to the resilience of the education sector, particularly the teachers.

"I extend my deep gratitude to our esteemed teachers who, despite all the obstacles, hardships, and salary delays, continued to teach," he said. "These patriotic, dedicated, and loyal teachers never allowed the educational process to stop or for students to be deprived of their education. I sincerely commend you, the teachers. You are truly examples of dedicated and patriotic people who persevered despite all those hardships."

Looking forward, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that the crises would soon end and that all public employees, especially teachers, would receive their full rights. "As the Regional Government, we will also be supportive and do everything in our power to, God willing, compensate them for their hard work," he pledged.

The Prime Minister's visit to Zakho held a dual significance, as it also marked the fourth anniversary of the establishment of the Zakho Independent Administration. He congratulated the people of the city, noting its remarkable progress and its historic role in the Kurdish struggle.

"Zakho has always been at the forefront of patriotism, resistance, and resilience, and many great heroes have risen from the city of Zakho to defend our country," he said. "Today, the hand of development is very visible in Zakho, and all of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region look to Zakho as a developed city."

Prime Minister Barzani’s day in Zakho was set to include the inauguration of several other key service projects, including a new children's hospital, an international exhibition center, and the second phase of the Zakho Corniche, which he described as "one of the most beautiful places in the Kurdistan Region."

A significant portion of the Prime Minister's address was dedicated to the KRG’s strategic reforms within the education sector. He lauded the Ministry of Education for the significant advancements made, particularly the implementation of the "E-Parwarda" (e-Learning) system.

"The 'E-Parwarda' system that has been initiated is truly a historic achievement, as it has digitized a vast amount of educational data across the Kurdistan Region, making it available to teachers and officials," he explained. "This will greatly facilitate decision-making based on scientific principles for whatever is needed in education and for their schools."

He described this digital transformation as "exemplary at the regional and Middle Eastern level" and expressed his hope that other electronic engagement programs would soon become operational, predicting they will have a "massive impact on the level of education and student comprehension."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the extensive efforts in school construction and renovation under his cabinet.

"More than 200 schools have been built, and nearly 2,000 schools have been renovated across the Kurdistan Region," he stated, acknowledging that while more is needed, these accomplishments were achieved with the available resources and that efforts to build more schools and scientific centers will continue.

In a direct appeal to educators, students, and parents, Prime Minister Barzani called for two core values to be embedded within the educational system: patriotism and environmental protection.

"Our country is a beloved country, a sacred land. It is the land of our fighters, the land of the martyrs who shed their blood for it," he said. "I hope you will also protect this clean country. Teachers, it is necessary to make students understand the importance of environmental protection, as well as the importance of patriotism—that we and this land are inseparable."

He concluded his speech with a call for a "healthy and positive relationship between students and teachers, one based on affection and respect, not fear or compulsion," urging students to respect their teachers and parents, and for adults to be supportive of the next generation's potential.

The new academic year sees the doors of learning open to a massive student body across the Kurdistan Region.

Dr. Alan Hama Saeed, the KRG Minister of Education, told Kurdistan24 that over 1.8 million students will be studying in the public sector, with an additional 154,000 in private schools. Approximately 160,000 first-grade students are expected to have registered for the new year.

The vast educational process will be managed by over 148,000 permanent and contract teachers and more than 33,000 staff members.

Minister Hama Saeed echoed the Prime Minister's praise for Zakho's progress, noting that in the four years since becoming an independent administration, the city has seen 13 new schools built and 78 renovated.

He also highlighted a successful collaboration with Zakho University to train teachers and develop the local education sector, which has yielded tangible results, including the highest literature score in the region coming from a Zakho student this year.

The Ministry of Education has undertaken major reforms and logistical preparations for the new academic year. Saman Siwaili, the ministry's spokesperson, informed Kurdistan24 that over 22 million new books have been printed and distributed.

The ministry has also revised the curricula for 500 types of books, conducting extensive linguistic and content reviews to align them with the needs of the modern era. "A curriculum designed 30 years ago may not be suitable for this era, so we have changed our curricula," Siwaili said, emphasizing that the goal is to keep Kurdistan in line with developments in the rest of the world.

The KRG's commitment to providing adequate learning environments is also evident in the extensive school construction program. Minister Hama Saeed clarified that during the ninth cabinet's term, 274 new schools have been built, providing 110,000 new places for students.

Siwaili added that a total of 2,100 schools have been renovated, including 400 this year alone. To address overcrowding, the ministry has also pursued a "school expansion" program, adding new classrooms to existing school grounds. As a result of these efforts, only 11 schools across the region are expected to operate a third shift. In preparation for the winter, the Council of Ministers has also approved over 8.5 million liters of heating oil for schools.

As over 1.8 million students return to their classrooms, they do so within an educational system that is undergoing a profound and strategic transformation, backed by a government determined to build a brighter future for the nation.