Peshmerga Ministry to adopt a common uniform for all its forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Tuesday that the decision to adopt a standard uniform for all Peshmerga units would be implemented.

"The reform authority in the ministry and the international coalition supervised a meeting of the Multi-National Advisory Group and the Reform Directorate," read a ministry statement. The meeting "discussed all projects of the reform process, especially the three projects related to medical, logistics, and the uniformity of uniforms."

The statement noted that "during the meeting, it was decided that adopting a standard Peshmerga uniform would be discussed as soon and a decision would be issued to implement it, which was postponed for a while for financial reasons."

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany, leading members of the US-led coalition against ISIS – are all supporting the project to bring the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces under a unified and non-partisan command.

There are an estimated 200,000 Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region. Unifying the forces has been a key goal of the ministry over the past decade. Most Peshmerga are aligned and under the direct command of either the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) or the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).