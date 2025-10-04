KDP Launches Erbil Campaign With Message of Strength, Service, and Kurdish Unity

KDP's Erbil list head, Rebwar Hadi, unveiled the KDP's core slogan for the campaign—"Partnership, Balance, and Consensus"—and issued a powerful call to the people of Erbil to mobilize with their full strength.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - At the official launch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) electoral campaign in Erbil, the head of the party's list, Rebwar Hadi, declared that his candidates stand before an "important historical stage" with a singular, overriding mission: to serve the people and protect the national interests of Kurdistan.

In a press conference on Saturday, Hadi framed the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections not merely as a political contest, but as a defining moment for the future of the Kurdish people within the Iraqi state. He unveiled the KDP's core slogan for the campaign—"Partnership, Balance, and Consensus"—and issued a powerful call to the people of Erbil and all party supporters to mobilize with their full strength, expressing unshakeable confidence that their unified efforts would lead to a "great victory."

The campaign for the sixth term of the Iraqi Parliament officially began at midnight on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, initiating a critical period of political activity across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that will continue until the morning of Saturday, Nov. 8, ahead of the general election on Nov. 11.

In his address, Rebwar Hadi, speaking on behalf of the KDP's list number 275 in the Erbil constituency, placed the upcoming election in a grand historical context.

"Every moment in which the people make a decision is an important and historical moment," he began. "Today, in the election campaign for the Iraqi Council of Representatives, we are before the creation of another important historical stage." He expressed his deep gratitude to the party's leadership and to President Masoud Barzani for the trust placed in him and his fellow candidates.

Hadi then articulated the central tenet of the KDP's political philosophy and its promise to the electorate. "On the glorious path of Barzani and in the school of our party and in the words and actions of our President, President Barzani, something is always repeated, and that is that the greatest goal is to serve the people and protect national interests," he stated. "That goal which our party always pursues, we the candidates of the Kurdistan Democratic Party have prepared ourselves for it with full confidence."

He made a solemn pledge that the KDP candidates consider themselves the "defenders of the rights of all classes and strata of the people of Kurdistan."

At the heart of the KDP's strategy for engaging with Baghdad is the principle of constitutional partnership. Hadi explained that the party is entering these elections with the slogan of "Partnership, Balance, and Consensus," a framework he argued is essential for the stability and functionality of the Iraqi state.

"Iraq is a country of consensus, so we must all participate. Participate in administration and in decision-making," he asserted. "Because if we establish true partnership, we can also achieve balance. When we establish balance and partnership, we can reconcile with the parties and offer more service."

However, he made it clear that this partnership is conditional upon a fundamental principle: the respect for the democratic will of the Kurdish people.

"The path to our partnership must be created with respect for our will," Hadi declared. "This issue is a fundamental issue for us and it also shows that we have always been for a solution and will be for a solution." He emphasized that the KDP's approach is rooted in a sense of "national and human responsibility for coexistence and unity, but on the condition of respecting our will."

This campaign launch in Erbil is part of a broader, region-wide electoral mobilization that has been characterized by a new sense of civic order and a shift in campaign tactics.

Across the Kurdistan Region, from Duhok to Sulaimani, the start of the campaign has been notably calmer than in previous years, with a marked reduction in the disruptive public displays of posters and rallies. This is the result of a concerted effort by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), in partnership with local municipalities, to enforce stricter regulations on campaign activities.

This new, more disciplined environment has seen a significant move towards online and social media-based campaigning, a trend also visible in Erbil, where 173 candidates are competing for 16 parliamentary seats.

The stakes are high across the Kurdistan Region, where a total of 314 candidates are vying for 46 seats in the federal parliament.

In Duhok, 58 candidates are competing for 11 seats, while in Sulaimani and Halabja, over 200 candidates are in the race for 18 seats. This intense competition underscores the importance of a strong and unified Kurdish representation in Baghdad to defend the region's constitutional rights and interests.

In his speech, Rebwar Hadi tapped into a deep well of party history and identity to rally his supporters. "We are the inheritors of a proud and sacred path," he told the dear members and supporters of the KDP. "Together, we are the force that determines the direction of history."

He urged them to be proud that their path "now and in the future is the path of service, tranquility, prosperity, and dignity."

He concluded with a powerful call to action, urging a full-throated and confident participation in the election. "Therefore, all of us with all our strength and ability, and with pride and self-confidence, will enter the field and we assure you that we will succeed," he declared. "With the support of God Almighty and with the efforts and toil of you dear ones and with the participation of all classes and strata, and with the participation of those who are concerned with the peace and development of the Kurdistan Region, we will record a great victory and with our heads held high, once again, we will offer more service to the homeland, to Kurdistan, and to the people of Kurdistan."

The speech ended with a tribute to the foundational figures of the KDP and the sacrifices of the Peshmerga.

"In the end, but with the utmost gratitude, we bow our heads in respect for the pure souls of our martyrs, foremost among them the immortal Barzani and the always-remembered Kak Idris. We send our greetings to our heroic Peshmerga," Hadi said, concluding with the powerful slogan, "Together with a strong party, towards a stronger Kurdistan."

As the campaign now gets fully underway, the KDP's message from Erbil is clear: it is a message of strength, unity, and an unwavering commitment to defending Kurdish rights through a principled and pragmatic engagement with the federal state.