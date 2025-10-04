Georgian Police Clash with Protesters as Opposition Warns of “Last Chance” to Save Democracy

Violence flared as protesters stormed the presidential palace after local elections, with the ruling Georgian Dream party claiming sweeping victory before official results were announced.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Georgian police fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-governmental demonstrators on Saturday as tens of thousands rallied in Tbilisi during local elections, after the opposition called for a “last chance” protest to defend democracy and reverse what they describe as the country’s slide toward authoritarianism.

The clashes erupted after protesters attempted to storm the presidential palace, prompting a forceful response from security forces.

The unrest followed an intense day of local elections seen as a key test for the ruling Georgian Dream party, which declared victory in “all municipalities without exception” even before official results were released.

The protests, centered in Freedom Square and spilling into nearby streets, drew citizens waving Georgian and EU flags, accusing the government of betraying pro-European aspirations.

“Power returns to the people,” activist and opera star Paata Burchuladze declared to thunderous applause, reading a manifesto that labeled the government “illegitimate.” Demonstrators later erected burning barricades outside the palace compound before being dispersed.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze condemned the unrest, warning that “plans for a revolution are doomed to fail” and that “many may find themselves behind bars.” His remarks followed a year of mounting political repression, including the detention of around 60 opposition figures, journalists, and civil society activists.

Amnesty International described the vote as taking place amid “severe political reprisals,” while critics said the elections lacked credibility due to media intimidation and judicial bias.

The Georgian Dream party, in power since 2012, has been accused of drifting away from the West and adopting policies echoing Moscow’s playbook since the start of Russia’s 2022 military operations in Ukraine.

Once seen as a liberal alternative to former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s reformist government, it is now portrayed by opponents as an autocratic force suppressing dissent under the guise of stability.

The party’s founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, remains a shadow figure behind the government, wielding immense political and financial influence.

Observers say Georgian Dream’s narrative — portraying itself as a guarantor of peace against an opposition “bent on war” — has found traction among rural voters and older demographics.

A recent poll by the Institute of Social Studies and Analysis showed the ruling party with around 36 percent support, compared to 54 percent backing for opposition factions, reflecting growing frustration among pro-European segments of the population.

The European Union has warned that Tbilisi’s democratic backsliding could jeopardize its visa-free travel privileges and its long-term prospects for EU accession.

Brussels has already sanctioned several Georgian Dream officials for human rights abuses, signaling its diminishing patience with a government seen as backtracking on reforms.

For many Georgians, Saturday’s protests symbolized more than just anger over an election — they were a cry to preserve the nation’s fragile democracy, its Western identity, and its future direction.

Whether the movement will force change or be met with further crackdowns remains uncertain, but Georgia now stands at a crossroads between democratic renewal and deeper authoritarian drift.