Asayish arrests five key ISIS facilitators in Deir al-Zor: coalition

“Such operations degrade terror networks and demonstrate partner commitment to the security of the region."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Special Anti-Terror Forces (HAT) linked to Syrian Kurdish Asayish (Photo: SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Centre)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) announced on Tuesday that Asayish has conducted two operations against ISIS resulted in arresting five key ISIS facilitators in Syria’s province of Deir al-Zor.

“Such operations degrade terror networks and demonstrate partner commitment to the security of the region,” the official account for the US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) tweeted.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the coalition carry out such operations regularly against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.

Most of the SDF operations are carried out in the Arabic-majority Deir al-Zor province, where most ISIS sleeper cell activities take place.

In addition, on Wednesday, the SDF announced the arrest of four ISIS suspects in Hasakah province in northeast Syria.

The Turkish government has recently threatened to "clean up" Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij from "terrorist" groups.

The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price warned Turkey against attacking the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), arguing that it could be a costly setback “to our collective efforts to counter Daesh (ISIS)” and the efforts of the counter-ISIS coalition.

