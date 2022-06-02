Security

SDF arrests 4 wanted individuals in Hasakah province

“The SDF and the coalition will continue their joint efforts to set stability.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
SDF anti-terror units (Photo: SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center)
Syria CJTF-OIR US-led Coalition SDF Hasakah ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the arrest of four ISIS suspects in Hasakah province on Wednesday. 

The SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center tweeted that anti-terror units of the SDF arrested four wanted ISIS suspects south of al-Hasakah with support from the US-led coalition. 

One of the suspects was an alleged ISIS leader in Ghreiba. 

“Weapons, equipment, and documents were seized,” read the tweet. “The SDF and the coalition will continue their joint efforts to set stability.”

The official Twitter account of the CJTF-OIR (Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve), the US-led coalition, said the coalition remains committed to the SDF “as they continue their anti-Daesh (ISIS) fight with determination, resolve, and in solidarity.”

“Our strong cooperation is essential to the success of our combined mission to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh (ISIS),” read the tweet. 

The SDF and the coalition regularly carry out such operations against ISIS to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.

