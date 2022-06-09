Security

Erbil, Baghdad cooperating against perpetrators of drone attacks: PM Barzani

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday night's attack. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at 10 Downing Street in central London, April 19, 2022. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP)
Kurdistan Drone attack Erbil Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil and Baghdad are working together to bring the perpetrators of drone attacks to justice, said Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday night. 

Barzani made the statement in a tweet shortly after an explosive-laden drone attacked Erbil-Pirmam Road, injuring three civilians and damaging their cars.

"I spoke with Iraqi PM @MAKadhimi (Mustafa Al-Kadhimi) tonight about the drone attack on civilians in Erbil," read the prime minister's tweet. "Erbil and Baghdad have been cooperating effectively against criminal individuals and groups." 

"And we will work together to bring the perpetrators of tonight's attack to justice." 

The Kurdistan Region's Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said the "outlawed groups" have previously threatened to attack Erbil, adding that security forces are working to locate the source of the threat.

In his phone call with Barzani, Kadhimi said his government rejects all forms of "intimidation of citizens and assaults on the law and state."

Wednesday night's attack was not the first time the Kurdish capital was targeted. Militia drone and rocket attacks have repeatedly targeted the US troop base on the grounds of Erbil International Airport since October 2020. 

And in an unprecedented move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 12 ballistic missiles at Erbil in March. 

 

