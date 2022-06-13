Security

New Peshmerga Chief of Staff appointed

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Peshmerga Chief of Staff Jamal Mohamed Aymanki was replaced by Lieutenant General Issa Aziz on Monday, June 13, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lieutenant General Issa Aziz succeeded Lieutenant General Jamal Mohamed Aymanki as the Chief of Staff of Peshmerga in a ceremony on Monday. 

The Ministry of Peshmerga tweeted that the Minister of Peshmerga, the commander of the Peshmerga's Unit 80, and advisors from the US-led coalition attended the ceremony along with other officials.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Peshmerga Shorish Ismail delivered a speech in which he said that both Peshmerga officials "served the Peshmerga forces for a long time and have done their jobs faithfully and patiently."

"In his speech, the Peshmerga Minister welcomed Lieutenant General Issa Aziz, and wished him success in carrying out his duties, and expressed his readiness to support the new Chief of Staff," the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement.

He also asked all commanders to support and cooperate with Aziz.

During the ceremony, Mohammed and Aziz underlined the importance of renewing the military posts to strengthen the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Peshmerga Minister Ismail and his deputy, Serbest Lazgin, presented gifts to Mohammed for his efforts and services to the Ministry of Peshmerga.

