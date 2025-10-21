U.S. Secretary of State, Iraqi PM Discuss Oil Exports, Security, and Economic Cooperation

Secretary Rubio congratulated Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on the resumption of oil exports through the Iraq–Turkey Pipeline, emphasizing that the move would generate significant benefits for Iraq, Turkey, and American businesses.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional security, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State.

During the call, Secretary Rubio congratulated Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on the resumption of oil exports through the Iraq–Turkey Pipeline, emphasizing that the move would generate significant benefits for Iraq, Turkey, and American businesses. The pipeline, a key route for Iraqi crude exports to global markets, had been halted for over a year due to legal and technical disputes before its recent reopening.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to finalize U.S. commercial agreements in Iraq aimed at boosting investment and supporting Iraq’s economic development. Secretary Rubio underlined the importance of disarming Iran-backed militias operating within Iraq, describing them as a major threat to the country’s sovereignty, as well as to the safety of both American and Iraqi citizens.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Baghdad, pledging continued U.S. support for Iraq’s sovereignty, regional stability, and economic growth.

The phone call comes amid renewed U.S. engagement with Iraq following the resumption of Kurdistan Region oil exports and ongoing talks about the future of the U.S. military presence in the country.

On Sept. 25, the Iraqi Prime Minister announced a tripartite agreement involving the Kurdistan Region, international oil companies, and Iraq’s Federal Ministry of Oil. This agreement will enable the resumption of crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through the Iraq–Turkey pipeline.

On the same day, in a statement on social media platform X, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the tripartite agreement is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.”

The agreement follows months of complex negotiations after oil exports from the Kurdistan Region were halted in March 2023, when a Paris-based International Chamber of Arbitration ruling required Baghdad’s approval for shipments through the Ceyhan pipeline. The stoppage cut off a vital revenue source for both governments, exacerbating fiscal pressures and limiting Iraq’s influence on global energy markets.