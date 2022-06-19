Nearly 200 cases of Crimean-Congo fever recorded in Iraq this year 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq has recorded approximately 200 cases of Crimean-Congo fever since the beginning of the year. More than 30 people have died from the virus, according to the latest figures from the Iraqi health ministry.

Transmitted to humans from infected animals via ticks, the virus has so far infected 194 people, mostly butchers and livestock breeders, a report released by the ministry on Sunday disclosed.

With a fatality rate of close to 50 percent, 32 people have died since January, the ministry stated.

Iraq records cases of Crimean-Congolese hemorrhagic fever annually, and this year’s infection rate is worryingly on the rise, forcing agricultural authorities to ban the movement of livestock between provinces and tightening hygiene protocols at the slaughterhouses.

There is no known cure for infectious disease.

Most of the infections have occurred in the southern province of Thi Qar, according to health officials who are still investigating the causes for the increase.

The delayed treatment of livestock with pesticides, random animal slaughtering, and shortages of veterinarian staff are a few of the factors behind the recent rise in infections, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

High fever and internal and external bleeding are the most common symptoms of the disease.