Rocket attack targets Dana Gas in Kurdistan Region field

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two rockets were fired at a Dana Gas facility in one of the Kurdistan Region's gas fields on Wednesday, according to local sources.

"The Dana Gas company in the Khormor field was subjected to a rocket attack," Sidiq Mohammed, the head of Qadir Karam district, told Kurdistan 24.

The rocket type or the perpetrators of the attack are presently unclear.

Security sources reported that at least two rockets targeted the company, with no reports of injuries or damage.

Security forces went to the attack site to investigate, reported Kurdistan 24's correspondent.

This attack came shortly after two rockets were fired near an oil well in Duhok province's Sheikhan district late Tuesday night. It did not result in any casualties.

