2 rockets target Nineveh’s Sheikhan district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two rockets were fired at the Nineveh province’s Sheikhan district late Tuesday night without causing damage, the Kurdistan Region’s anti-terrorism directorate announced.

Launched by the “outlaw groups” in Bashiqa, one of the rockets targeted the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga front in the Nawaran area, according to the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC).

Another rocket fell on the district’s Smerete Heights without causing any casualties or damage.

Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 shows the moment one of the rockets fell near what appears to be a residential area.

A Peshmerga commander speaking to Kurdistan 24 late Tuesday said a rocket fell within a kilometer of an oil company without elaborating.

Multiple rocket attacks have targeted the Turkish military base in the district’s Zilkan. In February, for example, 15 rockets were fired at the base in apparent retaliation to a Turkish drone strike.

Shadowy groups that are believed to have close ties to Iranian-backed militias in Iraq are suspected of being behind the attacks in the area.