Turkish drone targets 'PKK headquarters' in Makhmour refugee camp: CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone targeted a headquarters belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Makhmour refugee camp, causing causalities and material damage, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Tuesday.

According to the CTD, the drone strike occurred at 12:30 pm local time.

The agency did not disclose any information on the number of casualties.

Turkey has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Photos shared with Kurdistan 24 show a damaged house inside the camp.

In late May, Turkey carried out a similar strike inside the camp. Its intelligence agency claimed that two top PKK commanders were killed in that attack.

Dubbed Rostam Judy, the camp has been a sanctuary for thousands of Kurds fleeing from Turkey since the 1990s. Ankara claims the residents of the UN-administrated camp are PKK members, a claim that the camp's residents strongly deny.

The Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984 and has killed over 40,000 people on both sides.

In recent years, Turkey has targeted PKK positions and even assassinated the group's leaders using drone strikes.

A Turkish drone strike recently targeted a car in Kalar city, killing five people Ankara claimed were top PKK commanders.