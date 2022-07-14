UNAMI’s Electoral Assistance Office support for IHEC continues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Electoral Assistance Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) delivered capacity-building training for the information technology (IT) staff of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

“Information and Communications Technology (ICT) advisors from the UNAMI Office of Electoral Assistance held a three-day training on Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Fundamentals in Erbil from 4 to 6 July 2022,” UNAMI wrote in a Facebook post.

“Fifty-three IT, Database, and Voter Registration staff members from the headquarters of IHEC and Governorate Election Offices (GEOs) participated, learning how to query a database, join tables, use functions, and perform mathematical calculations using Transact-SQL,” it added.

“As part of the capacity-building phase within the project, Support to Iraq’s Electoral Process, the training helps the IHEC enhance the skills of its staff in managing complex databases, data analysis, data processing, and extraction of statistics and reports from various data sets within IHEC.”

UNAMI revealed that “pre- and post-training assessment results showed significant improvement in the participants’ comprehension of the subjects (from 6.0 to 8.9 out of 10).”

UNAMI stated that it would continue providing training to IHEC to strengthen its ICT (information communications technology) capacity throughout the year.

Read More: UNAMI officials reaffirm commitment to supporting IHEC

In the October 2021 elections, UNAMI provided technical support to all of IHEC’s different sections and staff.

UNAMI teams have also participated in the international monitoring initiative that gave additional credibility to those elections.