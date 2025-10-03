'The People of Kurdistan Are What's Inspiring People in America,' Says U.S. Congressman

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson reaffirms his deep appreciation for the people of Kurdistan, calling them an inspiration and vital to a stable, prosperous Iraq.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a heartfelt and definitive affirmation of a deep-seated partnership, senior United States Republican Congressman Joe Wilson has declared that the people of the Kurdistan Region serve as a source of inspiration for Americans, reiterating that Kurdistan’s role is and will always be of critical importance to the vision of a stable and prosperous Iraq.

While acknowledging that Kurdistan may not always be mentioned in the daily churn of global affairs involving hundreds of nations, the Congressman stressed that its fundamental importance is an unwavering constant, praising the Kurdish people for their integrity and capability.

This statement of enduring principle, delivered to Kurdistan24 correspondent Rahim Rashidi (Mr. Kurd) in Washington D.C. on Thursday, serves as the philosophical capstone to a year marked by the Congressman's increasingly forceful and specific actions aimed at defending the Kurdistan Region's security and economic rights against threats from both Iran-backed militias and the federal government in Baghdad.

"Indeed. The people of Kurdistan are what's inspiring people in America, and so ultimately, as we have so many different issues, Kurdistan is very important," Representative Wilson stated.

He elaborated on the key elements that define this importance, citing "the freedom, the economic development, the importance of maintaining a sovereign, secure, stable Iraq with peace and prosperity."

This vision, he emphasized, is inextricably linked to the success and security of the Kurdistan Region. "And so, Kurdistan is going to be so important, always will be important," he continued. "And so whether it's mentioned or not, with the 200 countries, and subcountries, not everyone can come up right away. But the bottom line is, I appreciate the people of Kurdistan and their integrity and their capability."

This quiet but powerful expression of core belief is the consistent ideological thread running through a series of robust and often confrontational actions Congressman Wilson has taken over the past year.

'The People of Kurdistan Are What's Inspiring People in America,' Says U.S. Congressman



Read More: https://t.co/0s2SvdJWbS pic.twitter.com/FEkcb1ZOLs — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) October 3, 2025

His words of appreciation are backed by a solid record of legislative initiatives and public demands for accountability, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to bolstering a key U.S. ally.

Most recently, in September 2025, Wilson introduced a formal amendment in the U.S. Congress affirming the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a vital strategic partner. The proposed amendment was not merely symbolic; it called for concrete actions, demanding that the Iraqi government in Baghdad end its efforts to block salary payments to Kurdistan Region public employees, halt its attempts to hinder the Region’s ability to develop and export its petroleum resources, and stop the attacks carried out by Iraqi militias funded by the Iraqi government.

The amendment unequivocally stated, “The United States supports providing the KRG with the necessary security measures so that the KRG can defend itself from attacks by Iran and its puppet militias against the KRG and its energy resources.”

This legislative move was the culmination of a summer of escalating tensions and increasingly sharp rebukes from the South Carolina lawmaker.

In July 2025, following a wave of at least seven drone attacks targeting vital energy infrastructure across the Kurdistan Region, Wilson issued a direct threat to Baghdad’s financial stability. "Attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi militias against US forces and American oil companies in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will not be tolerated," he wrote in a forceful post on the social media platform X.

He tied this warning to tangible consequences, declaring, "Iraqi oil funds must no longer use the Federal Reserve and Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani must take decisive action or risk severe consequence." These attacks, which struck key oil fields operated by international firms, were widely condemned by Kurdish and U.S. officials as acts of terrorism aimed at sabotaging the region's economy and deterring foreign investment.

By the end of that same month, after further attacks, Wilson escalated his threats, vowing to pursue legislation that would prohibit American funding to Iraq entirely. He accused Baghdad of using U.S. taxpayer dollars to finance the very "terrorist militias" that were attacking the KRG and U.S. troops.

In a statement after speaking with the KRG Foreign Minister, he committed to working toward a "PROHIBITION on funding to Iraq while it funds these terrorist militias & to require their rightful designation as TERRORIST organizations." This call for designation reflects a deep and growing frustration in Washington with the actions of these "outlaw Iraqi militia groups," which are widely seen as proxies for Iran.

Congressman Wilson’s advocacy has not been limited to security issues but has also targeted what he views as the financial strangulation of the Kurdistan Region by Baghdad.

In March 2025, he called for immediate U.S. Treasury Department sanctions on Iraq’s state-owned Rafidain Bank, accusing it of "laundering billions for Iraqi militias while Iraq’s Minister of Finance Taif Sami is starving Iraqi Kurds and not paying their salaries." His declaration that "This must end.

Trump will fix it," linked the financial dispute directly to the broader U.S. foreign policy agenda under the Trump administration, signaling a tougher stance on illicit financial activities benefiting Iran-aligned actors.

The foundation of Representative Wilson’s unwavering support is a deep and publicly expressed admiration for the leadership and achievements of the Kurdistan Region. In multiple interviews with Kurdistan24 throughout the year, he has consistently praised the KRG as a model of stability and success.

In May, he described Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Kurdish people as an "inspiration" and a "model of hard work, success, and the pursuit of stability." He has frequently highlighted the strategic importance of the region, stating, "At the heart of this region lies Kurdistan, and we want it to succeed.

Its success is vital to the stability and prosperity of the Middle East.” In August, upon the 63rd anniversary of President Masoud Barzani joining the Peshmerga, Wilson described the milestone as a "phenomenal success," directly linking the President's leadership to Kurdistan's achievements and its status as a "symbol to the Middle East of what can be done with freedom and democracy and economic freedom."

This sentiment is shared by numerous American officials and military veterans who see the U.S.-Kurdish partnership as a cornerstone of regional security.

Ultimately, Congressman Wilson’s recent statement in Washington serves as a poignant reminder that behind the high-stakes geopolitics, legislative battles, and sanction threats lies a fundamental appreciation for the Kurdish people and their decades-long struggle for freedom and self-determination.

His consistent and multifaceted advocacy—from proposing amendments and threatening funding cuts to calling for sanctions and celebrating Kurdish leadership—is all rooted in the simple but powerful belief he articulated this week: that the people of Kurdistan are an inspiration, and that their success will always be important to America and the world.