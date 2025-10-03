Iraqi Parliamentary Elections Campaigns Begin in Erbil Province with Stricter Rules, Less Street Posters

In total, 173 candidates are competing in Erbil province for 16 parliamentary seats, with campaigning expected to continue until Nov. 8.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The campaign for Iraq’s parliamentary elections officially began Friday morning under the supervision of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), with noticeable changes in how candidates are reaching out to voters in Erbil province.

Compared to previous election cycles, campaign posters and banners are far less visible on the city’s streets, as social media platforms have become the primary arena for political campaigning. According to Kurdistan24 correspondent Shaima Bayaz, candidates are publishing fewer photos and slogans in public spaces, opting instead to launch and promote their campaigns online.

Erbil’s provincial authorities have also issued strict regulations for the campaign period. Candidates are prohibited from using government vehicles and official institutions for campaign activities, while supporters are warned against creating traffic disruptions that could inconvenience citizens.

Additionally, candidates seeking to hold public meetings with supporters must first notify Erbil’s security committee and obtain permission. The guidelines also include measures to protect women candidates, with penalties for anyone caught defacing their campaign posters. Posters are further restricted from being placed in front of speed cameras to avoid obstructing traffic monitoring.

In total, 173 candidates are competing in Erbil province for 16 parliamentary seats, with campaigning expected to continue until Nov. 8.

A total of 21,404,291 citizens are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections. Of these, 20,063,773 will participate in the general vote, while 1,313,980 citizens are registered for the special voting process, which includes members of the armed forces, security services, and internally displaced persons.

The elections will see 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing across the country. They represent 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 independent lists, reflecting Iraq’s diverse and competitive political landscape.

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a statement ahead of the launch of the Iraqi parliamentary elections campaign, urging political parties to conduct their activities respectfully and constructively.

The parliamentary elections, first held in 2005 following the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, are a cornerstone of Iraq’s democratic system. They are held every four years to elect the 329 members of the Council of Representatives, which holds significant authority in shaping the government and passing legislation.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.

The Nov. 11 vote will take place amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing domestic challenges, including economic reforms, service provision, and relations between Baghdad and Erbil. Political observers note that the outcome of the elections will play a key role in Iraq’s stability and its path forward in addressing both internal and external pressures.