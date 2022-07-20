Security

Turkish drone strike target Kobani city: SOHR

A Turkish drone shelled the entrance of a tunnel near the SDF academy in Kobani.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
An Anka drone, an unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, in Ankara, Turkey, March 5, 2021 (Photo: AFP)
An Anka drone, an unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, in Ankara, Turkey, March 5, 2021 (Photo: AFP)
Kurdistan Drone attack Turkey drone attacks in Syria SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attacked a target in the city of Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Wednesday.

The SOHR report said that the drone targeted a tunnel, leaving several people injured. The tunnel was located near the military academy of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

SOHR said also two people were injured on Tuesday, after a Turkish drone targeted the Syrian armed forces in Tal Rifaat on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, a Turkish drone attacked a target in the northwestern Syrian city of Tal Rifaat in Aleppo province.

Turkey has repeatedly stated its intention to attack Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

Nevertheless, the US, Iran, and Russia have publicly shown their objection to a new Turkish operation.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they want the SDF to be removed from Manbij and Tal Rifaat.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive