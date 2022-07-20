Turkish drone strike target Kobani city: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attacked a target in the city of Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Wednesday.

The SOHR report said that the drone targeted a tunnel, leaving several people injured. The tunnel was located near the military academy of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

SOHR said also two people were injured on Tuesday, after a Turkish drone targeted the Syrian armed forces in Tal Rifaat on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, a Turkish drone attacked a target in the northwestern Syrian city of Tal Rifaat in Aleppo province.

Turkey has repeatedly stated its intention to attack Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

Nevertheless, the US, Iran, and Russia have publicly shown their objection to a new Turkish operation.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they want the SDF to be removed from Manbij and Tal Rifaat.