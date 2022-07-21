UNICEF 'deeply troubled' by killing of 3 girls in Turkish attack on Kurdistan Region resort

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) strongly condemned Turkey's artillery bombardment of a Kurdistan Region resort that led to the killing of civilians, including children.

"At least three children were killed and several wounded in Zakho (Iraq) today; This is devastating proof of the need to stop the use of explosive weapons in populated areas," read a press release by UNICEF on Wednesday. "UNICEF is deeply troubled by the killing of three girls, one 1-year-old, one 12-year-old, and one 16-year-old, in the attack today in Dohuk Governorate in Iraq."

UNICEF stated that "it condemns all acts of violence against children and joins the families in mourning the killing of their children and wishes those wounded a fast recovery."

It underlined that "being a victim of, witnessing, or fearing violence should never be part of any child's experience."

UNICEF also underlined that "the usage of explosive weapons in populated areas has been increasing in Iraq," adding that "this attack follows a recent one on June 15 in the Sinjar area in Ninewa Governorate, which killed a 12-year-old boy."

"These attacks put children's lives at stake not only today but threatening the lives of future generations," it added, pointing out that, "In the last five years, at least 519 children were killed or maimed by explosive ordnance."

"Once again, UNICEF appeals to all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of children and youth and calls for the upholding of children's right to protection and to live in an environment that is free of violence at all times," the press release concluded.