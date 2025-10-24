Third Barwari Local Products Festival Opens in Duhok’s Amedi District

Kurdistan24 correspondent Bewar Helmi reported on Friday that the five-day event showcases the region’s rich produce and growing tourism potential.

22 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The third Barwari Local Products Festival has opened in the scenic Barwari Bala region of Kani Masi sub-district, within the Amedi district of Duhok province — an area renowned for its fertile lands and diverse agricultural outputs.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Bewar Helmi reported on Friday that the five-day event showcases the region’s rich produce and growing tourism potential.

Reving Hururi, a member of the festival’s supervisory board, told Kurdistan24 that the event has seen remarkable growth since its inception.

“At the first festival, we had only 45 tents and about 3,000 visitors,” he said. “Last year, we increased the number of tents to 100 and welcomed twice as many attendees. This year, 200 tents have been set up, making this the largest and most unique festival of its kind in the region.”

Hururi added that organizers expect between 60,000 and 70,000 visitors, with special arrangements made for travelers from distant areas, including overnight tents. In total, about 80,000 visitors are anticipated to attend and purchase locally produced goods. The festival has drawn participants from all four parts of Kurdistan, highlighting the region’s shared culture and economic cooperation.

The Barwari region is famous for its apples, honey, nuts, and a variety of organic agricultural products that thrive on its mountainous terrain and mild climate. In recent years, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has supported local production and export initiatives aimed at strengthening rural economies.

On Dec. 20, 2023, the first-ever shipment of Barwari apples was exported from the Kurdistan Region to Qatar, marking a milestone in the region’s efforts to promote homegrown products abroad.

Read More: First batch of Kurdish apples exported to Qatar

The Barwari Local Products Festival not only celebrates the agricultural heritage of Duhok but also plays an important role in boosting eco-tourism and supporting local farmers and artisans.