Dana Gas Restores Full Production at Khor Mor After Recent Attack

Company praises swift security measures by Erbil and Baghdad as operations return to normal levels

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Dana Gas (PJSC) announced on Wednesday that natural gas production at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region has fully returned to its normal levels, following the attack that recently struck the site.

In a press release, the company stated that production resumed after reinforced security measures were implemented by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq, expressing gratitude to both authorities for their swift response.

"Dana Gas and its partners reaffirm their commitment to the safety of their employees and facilities, supporting electricity generation, and providing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," read the press release.

Last week, the Khor Mor natural gas complex in the Chamchamal district came under attack, striking one of the facility’s storage tanks and igniting a large fire. The strike forced an immediate shutdown of gas supplies to several power stations across the Kurdistan Region, causing widespread electricity outages in major cities, including Erbil and Sulaimani.

The disruption affected households, commercial centers, government services, and critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water systems.

According to initial updates from the operating company and regional authorities, the attack involved an aerial or projectile-type munition. Emergency teams quickly secured the area, extinguished the fire, and conducted safety inspections.

While the damage to infrastructure was significant, the incident did not result in mass casualties, and workers at the site were safely evacuated during the response.

The economic and social impact was immediate. Khor Mor is one of the Kurdistan Region’s most strategic energy assets, supplying natural gas essential for electricity generation. The temporary halt in production sharply reduced power output and led to extended blackouts, prompting local businesses and residents to rely heavily on private generators.

Government teams also took precautionary steps to secure other facilities, emptying or isolating LPG tanks to prevent secondary explosions.

The attack triggered swift condemnation from the Kurdistan Regional Government, which described it as a terrorist act targeting essential public services. Baghdad officials also denounced the strike and pledged to cooperate in the investigation.

International partners — including Western governments, regional allies, and the UN — expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, calling for accountability and demanding stronger protection for critical energy infrastructure.

The strike is part of a broader pattern of repeated assaults on the Kurdistan Region’s energy network in recent years. Khor Mor, in particular, has been targeted multiple times by drones and rockets, reflecting attempts to undermine economic stability, disrupt power production, and pressure the Kurdistan Region politically.

The latest attack prompted a strengthening of security measures at the facility and renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent such incidents from escalating further.