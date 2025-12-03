Kurdistan Region PM Barzani Hosts Greek Ambassador Giorgios Alamanos, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

Ambassador Alamanos commended the Kurdistan Region’s development and accomplishments, congratulated Prime Minister Barzani on the successful execution of various projects and reforms, and reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday welcomed Georgios Alamanos, Greece’s ambassador to Iraq, in Erbil, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

The meeting was attended by Nikolaos Stergioulas, Greece’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region. In their discussions, the Prime Minister highlighted the longstanding and friendly ties between the two sides and expressed gratitude to Ambassador Alamanos for his efforts in strengthening and advancing bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

Ambassador Alamanos, in turn, praised the Kurdistan Region’s development and achievements, congratulated the Prime Minister on the implementation of various projects and reforms, and expressed Greece’s desire to further expand cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region and Greece share a history of cooperation rooted in mutual respect and strategic interests. Greece has maintained close diplomatic and trade relations with Iraq for decades, and its engagement with the Kurdistan Region has strengthened as Erbil has emerged as a stable and economically dynamic entity within the country.

Greek companies have been active in multiple projects across the Kurdistan Region, including energy exploration, construction, and educational initiatives. Cultural and educational exchanges have further reinforced the partnership, fostering people-to-people connections and mutual understanding.

Both sides have also collaborated on security matters, particularly in counterterrorism and regional stabilization, ensuring a secure environment for investment and development.

High-level visits and meetings, such as the farewell reception for Ambassador Alamanos, underscore the multifaceted nature of Kurdistan-Greece relations, blending political dialogue, economic collaboration, and cultural diplomacy.

The meeting concluded on a cordial note, with both Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Alamanos affirming their commitment to sustaining and further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Greece.