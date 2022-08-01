Security

Car destroyed by airstrike in Ranya: Official 

Security forces and onlookers at the site of the strike that destroyed the Toyota Land Cruiser, Aug. 1, 2022 (Photo: Aras Amin/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An airstrike destroyed a car in the Ranya district of the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province, injuring at least one person on Monday, according to a local official

The Toyota Land Cruiser was destroyed as it was being driven on the Chwarqurna-Qorago road, the head of Raparin Administration, Hiwa Qarani, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday. 

Two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), including a suspected “top official”, were believed to have been in the vehicle, Qarani said.

The city’s hospital received one person injured in the attack. The other individual allegedly fled the scene of the attack, the official added. 

There have been no claims of responsibility. 

The vehicle might have been hit by a “laser-guided” bomb, Qarani said. 

The strike completely destroyed the Land Cruiser, Kurdistan 24’s correspondent confirmed. 

In addition to military operations, Turkey has conducted drone strikes against suspected Kurdish militants near urban centers. In one strike in Kalar city, five people were killed when their vehicle was similarly destroyed. 

Tens of thousands of people have been killed by the Turkish-PKK conflict since it began in 1984. 

The majority of clashes between the Turkish military and the Kurdish group in recent years have taken place in the mountains of the Kurdistan Region. The ongoing conflict has displaced and sometimes killed civilians in the autonomous region and negatively affected their livelihoods.

