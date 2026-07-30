U.S. Treasury Sanctions Entities in China, India, Russia, Iran Over Support for Mahan Air, IRGC

the Treasury designated Iran-based DadeNegar Startup Studio, alleging it is an IRGC-affiliated front company that supported Iranian military targeting through an online platform.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran for providing support to Iran's Mahan Air and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a statement, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said several of those sanctioned served as general sales agents for Mahan Air, an airline the United States says has long supported the IRGC-Qods Force by providing travel services for its personnel, facilitating military training, and assisting in the procurement and transport of weapons and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems.

OFAC said China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co. acted as a general sales agent for Mahan Air and coordinated shipments of electronics from China to Iran. Its managing director, Tang Xin, was also sanctioned for coordinating travel on behalf of the airline. Tang is the executive director and 50% owner of Shanghai Elite International Travel Co., which was also designated for acting on his behalf.

The sanctions also target India-based Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited and Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited, which OFAC said served as Mahan Air's general sales agents in India and Russia, respectively.

Separately, the Treasury designated Iran-based DadeNegar Startup Studio, alleging it is an IRGC-affiliated front company that supported Iranian military targeting through an online platform. According to OFAC, the company collected information on the locations of American and Israeli equipment and, in coordination with the IRGC, received strike requests for U.S. targets in the Middle East.

The Treasury said all six designations were made under Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorist organizations.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked. U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them unless authorized by OFAC, while entities owned 50% or more by sanctioned persons are also subject to blocking measures.