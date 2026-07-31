Tehran Says Strait of Hormuz Is Shut While CENTCOM Insists Shipping Continues

Tehran says shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted, while CENTCOM insists commercial maritime traffic remains unaffected.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Mehr News Agency reported on Friday that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended due to ongoing US military operations in the region, saying vessels are currently unable to transit the strategic waterway.

According to Mehr, the decision was issued by Iran's maritime administration after a large number of ships requested clearance to pass through the strait. The agency said authorities informed shipping operators that all requests would be reviewed only after the security situation stabilizes, with transit permits to be issued as soon as conditions allow.

US rejects Iranian claim

In contrast, US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iran's claim, stating:

"Once again, the Iranian government claims it has closed the Strait of Hormuz. This is FALSE."

CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit and said Iran does not control the strategic waterway.

The command also stated that "thousands of ships have sailed through the international waterway over the past four months."

🚫 CLAIM: Once again, the Iranian government claims it has closed the Strait of Hormuz. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: The Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Iran does not control it. Thousands of ships have sailed through the international waterway over the… pic.twitter.com/sdDJ08MLHo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 31, 2026

Separately, US President Donald Trump reiterated that Washington's actions against Iran constitute a military operation rather than a full-scale war.

"Our military operations against Iran have continued for five months, and we have inflicted devastating and significant damage on the country's military infrastructure," Trump said.

He added: "Iran has acted in bad faith during the negotiations, but that changes nothing because they are now in a very bad position."

Trump also claimed that Iran no longer possesses an effective naval force and has lost its ability to launch drones, warning that US bombing operations would continue.

Concluding his remarks, Trump criticized Tehran's negotiating style, saying: "The way the Iranians negotiate frustrates me. They spend seven hours discussing something that could be decided in 10 minutes."

The conflicting statements from Tehran and Washington underscore the sharply divergent narratives surrounding the status of the Strait of Hormuz as military tensions between the two countries continue.