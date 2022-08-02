Kurdistan Region supports PM Kadhimi's proposal for 'national dialogue': President Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his support on Tuesday for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's initiative to hold an inclusive "national dialogue" among all the political parties.

Barzani on Sunday invited the parties to Erbil for talks aimed at overcoming their differences peacefully.

While reaffirming that earlier initiative, Barzani expressed his support for Kadhimi's proposal, which the Iraqi premier announced on Monday. The proposal aims to deescalate heightened tensions between the feuding parties.

Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework held a protest in Baghdad on Monday in response to the ongoing demonstration by followers of their rival Muqtada Al-Sadr. Many feared there would be clashes.

Protesting the Framework's nomination of Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani for prime minister, the Sadrists stormed the Iraqi parliament on Saturday and staged a sit-in. The parliament has suspended sessions.

Months-long political stalemate over the government formation has fueled the current instability, which many warn could further escalate.

Following numerous failed attempts with his Sunni and Kurdish allies to form a government, Sadr withdrew from the Council of Representatives in mid-June.