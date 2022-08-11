Health

Iraq records over 280 Crimean-Congo fever in 2022

The southern Dhi Qar governorate has the lion's share of the infections and death tolls by recording 124 cases as well as 29 fatalities. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
An Iraqi veterinarian worker in protective kits carries a sheep into a pool of disinfectants against Crimean-Congo fever in Kirkuk, May 10, 2022. (Photo: Soran Kamaran/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health has recorded over 280 cases of Crimean-Congo fever since the beginning of 2022, according to the latest official tally released on Thursday.  

Fifty-two people have died as a result of the highly infectious disease, which could transmit from infected animals to human beings via a tick, the ministry's statement noted.

The Kurdistan Region has recorded five infections during the same period. Only one person died of the virus in Erbil, according to the ministry. 

However, the animal-borne disease is not a new health threat to the country, Iraq has witnessed an uptick in recording infections this year. 

Previously, the country would record about 20 cases annually. However, this year it has already recorded thrice that number, according to health authorities. 

There is no known cure or vaccine against the disease, which has a fatality of up to 40 percent. 

High fever and bleeding are the most common symptoms of the disease. 

Lack of disinfectant spraying and staff shortages coupled with random animal slaughtering on the streets have been cited as a few factors behind the rise. 

