Coalition forces assist Peshmerga forces in establishing two new contingents

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The international Coalition to Defeat ISIS is set to help the Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces in creating two new military contingents as part of the ministry’s reform scheme.

The subject was discussed during a meeting between the Peshmerga Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Issa Ozeir and Colonel Soria, the head of the coalition’s advisory team in the Kurdistan Region.

The international forces will provide the “logistics and advise” in the creation of the two Peshmerga units, the head of the ministry’s media department, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

As part of the ministry’s reform program, the coalition advisors have been assisting the Kurdish forces to unify their command and control as well as strengthening the capabilities of the Region’s armed forces.

The two military officials discussed the cooperation between the Peshmerga and Iraqi Army as well, according to a statement from the Kurdish official’s media.

They described joint operations between the Kurdish and Iraqi officials as “important”.

Erbil and Baghdad have held numerous meetings to enhance better security cooperation, particularly in the disputed territories.

Sweeping operations against the remnants of ISIS in the remote areas of Mosul and Kirkuk have been conducted multiple times between the forces.

In late 2021, the Coalition concluded its combatant role, shifting completely to a “advise, assist, and enable” role.