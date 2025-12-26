Iraqi PM’s Advisor: About 5,000 Iraqis Recruited into Russian Military

The issue has sparked growing controversy in Iraq and on social media in recent weeks, following the circulation of videos and audio recordings allegedly showing young Iraqi men in Russian military uniforms or describing their experiences fighting in Ukraine.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq is closely monitoring the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian army and is coordinating with Moscow to curb the practice, an advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Wednesday.

Hussein Allawi, Advisor for Security Sector Reform in the Prime Minister’s Office, told Al Arabiya/Al Hadath that fewer than 5,000 Iraqis are believed to have been recruited into the Russian military. He noted that determining the exact number remains difficult, but confirmed that Iraqi authorities are actively exchanging information with Russian officials to address the issue.

“Allawi said Iraq is taking measures in coordination with Moscow to prevent the recruitment of Iraqi citizens into foreign armed forces,” the report said.

His remarks came alongside statements from Faiq Zidan, President of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, who stressed that Iraqi law criminalizes joining the armed forces of another country without official government authorization. Zidan said violators face imprisonment under existing legislation.

Zidan explained that ongoing discussions have focused on legal mechanisms to deal with Iraqi citizens involved in conflicts outside the country, particularly in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war. He emphasized the need to counter recruiting efforts that draw Iraqis into wars unrelated to national interests.

The debate intensified further after the Ukrainian Ambassador to Baghdad warned against turning Iraqi youth into “fuel” for the war, urging Iraqis not to be drawn into fighting beyond their country’s borders. He claimed that Russia is the only party recruiting Iraqi citizens, alleging that the process relies on promises of financial incentives and citizenship.

According to the ambassador, Ukraine does not recruit Iraqis, citing respect for Iraqi law and international legal norms.

Russian officials, however, have denied the existence of large-scale recruitment campaigns targeting Iraqis, describing the reports as exaggerated and asserting that any involvement is limited to individual volunteers or unsubstantiated claims.

Iraqi authorities say they remain focused on enforcing the law, protecting young citizens from exploitation, and preventing their involvement in foreign conflicts as international scrutiny of the issue continues.